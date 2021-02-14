Hazel and Cha Cha’s Darkness Changed by Netflix

The Umbrella Academy follows a set of deeply dysfunctional, super-powerful, and perfectly conceived foster siblings who were adopted and trained by Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Hazel (Cameron Britton) and Cha Cha (Mary J. Blige) are among the main antagonists of The Umbrella Academy season 1 while also running a subplot about their differing opinions on their line of work.

Hazel and Cha Cha are even more brutal and blatantly psychopathic in the original The Umbrella Academy material. On the show, the duo is still intense, but in a way that cuts across more humanity and allows for real character development.

This more equitable approach fits with the broader scope of the ensemble show, although it may also have been influenced by the striking casting of Mary J. Blige.

Importantly, the two killers are not humanized to the same degree. On the show, however, while Cha Cha remains intense and motivated, only in a more grounded way, Hazel shows a different soft side.

The Netflix incarnation of The Umbrella Academy hasn’t been shy about taking liberties with its source material and has ultimately been well served by this approach.

While a more outrageously devious killer pair certainly fits the comic book style, a slightly more nuanced rendering fit the Netflix series as well.

It has influenced the comics to the point where a number called: Hazel and Cha Cha Save Christmas was released, which was released about half a year after the first season of The Umbrella Academy.