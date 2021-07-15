Haylou GT3 vs Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3: Which One to Choose?

Haylou GT3 vs Xiaomi Redmi AirDots 3: Earbud headphones are increasingly popular with the public and consumers seeking alternatives that deliver good sound performance, comfort for everyday use and durability to keep up with during key activities. Thanks to their discreet formats, these accessories have become a real fever and today big brands like Haylou and Xiaomi are betting heavily on this market, bringing interesting news and specific innovations for the products.

The Bluetooth headset stands out positively for its practicality in everyday life and the ability to easily connect to wireless equipment, being ideal for those who perform physical activities or like to follow every detail of the sounds. Thus, it is possible to find headphones that meet the main needs of those looking for it at competitive prices. Check out the featured models of these two brands below and find out which one is worth investing in.

Haylou GT3 Headset

Haylou’s low-cost wireless headset is a discreet, lightweight model capable of playing media from any device with Bluetooth 5.0 technology, such as Smart TVs, computers, smartphones and more. The accessory comes with TWS and Dual Master sound engineering, which allows the emission of any type of stereo sound without loss of details and in a more reliable way, that is, without delay transmission.

The GT3 is equipped with native noise cancellation via DSP technology and offers superior sound quality across the entire frequency range, featuring a 7.2mm dynamic coil unit. In addition, its design, which resembles traditional Airpods, is IPX4 certified, against splashing water and sweat.

Regarding the battery, the GT3 configures as one of the best accessories in the segment, as it delivers up to six hours of uninterrupted playback on just one charge. If the charging case is complete, it is possible to listen to music, audio and calls for up to 28 hours straight, resulting in autonomy that stands out among competitors.

Redmi AirDots 3 Headset

In recent years, Xiaomi has specialized in delivering quality products at a low price, and one of its most sought after accessories is the Redmi AirDots headphone line, which always comes up with innovations compared to previous models and with features that make it stand out. as one of the giants of the segment.

Considered an input headset, AirDots 3 brings excellent sound quality to the traditional design of previous models, recovering functions such as touchscreen to pause, turn off/on and make calls. Now, the accessory comes with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, which ensures greater stability and lower power consumption, and USB-C for faster charging.

With just one charge, you can listen to your favorite tunes for up to 7 hours of continuous use, and with the case fully charged, users can enjoy an impressive battery life of almost 30 hours, all with aptX Adaptive sound quality that delivers great performance, noise cancellation and well-defined bass.

In addition to being IPX4 certified for water resistance, the AirDots 3 comes with a built-in microphone for video calling, social networking and calling, which can be turned on or off by a simple double-tap during a call.

What is the best option?

Despite being considered entry-level headphones, that is, intended for the most usual and less demanding public, the GT3 and AirDots 3 deliver excellent results in their main functions and do not need to comment on the system, connectivity, durability and comfort. However, even with AirDots 3 for a higher price, Xiaomi’s accessory brings microphone, touchscreen, more discreet design, durability and better connection compared to GT3.

So, for those looking for an accessory that fulfills the basic functions of integration with devices and sound quality, choosing the GT3 will be satisfactory anyway. But if the user is looking for more experienced equipment, consolidated and with weight characteristics for use in various activities of daily life, the Redmi AirDots 3 is indispensable to meet such needs.