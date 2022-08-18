Hayley Atwell takes a break from filming “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death, Part Two” to shoot an even more beautiful trick

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and the rest of the cast of the movie “Mission Impossible: Payback for Death” are shooting two upcoming films “M:I” since 2020. -related delays. With that in mind, it’s great to see Atwell taking a break from filming to be out in nature. Nevertheless, in her free time, the actress does not stop and does several deadly “tricks”.

Atwell was on vacation in the United States exploring the scenic views of Arizona. In her Instagram post, Peggy Carter from the MCU shared this wonderful trick she did without the “Mission Impossible” crew

Hayley Atwell climbed some red rocks in Arizona while listening to Shuggy Otis, according to her fan update. The actress certainly did a real trick right there when the video zooms out and sees her way there on a massive cliff amid breathtaking views of the West. Atwell also showed an impressive moment of deflection back in the same place

One fan aptly commented, “She can do this all day.” It is clear that the British actress is a bit of a daredevil and likes to challenge her strength, even when she is not on the main film sets. Back in 2020, when she was filming the seventh Mission Impossible movie, Atwell shared photos of herself climbing to stay in shape for the film. Now she did it without insurance at the climbing gym to cushion the fall, and she looks like she succeeded.

Hayley Atwell had to stay in shape between the start of filming in 2020 and today, when filming continues for the eighth film “Mission Impossible”. After the seventh film was finally completed in September 2021, the cast and crew returned to shoot the eighth film, which will begin in March 2022. The actress showed amazing photos of progress, for example, one of her photos torn out along the way. These are the films that are expected to complete Tom Cruise’s time in the Mission Impossible films with “Reckoning of the Dead, Part One” and “Reckoning of the Dead, Part Two.”

There will be a lot of crazy stunts in Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8, mostly involving Tom Cruise, but Atwell is definitely in on the action. The actress has already teased it a little, in one of them she will be handcuffed to Cruz. We have yet to meet Grace Atwell, but she said her character is “mischievous,” “playful” and sticks together with Ethan Hunt.

“Mission Impossible — Reckoning with the Deceased, Part One” is among the upcoming films of 2023, which will be released in theaters on July 14, and “Mission Impossible — Reckoning with the deceased, part Two” will be released on June 28, 2024.