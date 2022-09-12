Hayes Daniel Lands a New Gig: NFL World Reaction

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel is going to support Justin Herbert this season, but also plans to do double work from the field.

On Monday, NFL Network announced that Daniel will join the network as an analyst this season. On Mondays, he will regularly appear in the studio at the NFL GameDay Final.

Best of all, Daniel won’t even have to give up his job at the Chargers to do it. He will work with the NFL network in addition to his regular duties on the Chargers scout team.

Chase Daniel himself expressed satisfaction that he was given a new role and announced that he would make his debut on the NFL Network tonight. He said he was looking forward to working with Omar Ruiz, Adam Rank and DeAngelo Hall.:

The wider NFL world reacted a little differently. Many pointed to his ability to stay on the field for a decade and a half, almost without playing, as a sign that he is one of the best earners in the league, and also plays great on the microphone:

Since Chase Daniel wasn’t drafted by Missouri in 2009, he’s been pretty quietly maintaining his NFL career without doing too much on the field.

Daniel made his NFL debut with the New Orleans Saints in 2010 and made only nine passes in three seasons as a backup to Drew Brees. He moved to the Chiefs in 2013 and finally made his first NFL start-a loss in 2013. The following year, he recorded his first NFL win in the starting lineup.

Over the next three years, Daniel made just three passes before playing two years with the Chicago Bears from 2018 to 2019, during which he played 1-2 in the starting lineup. He hasn’t thrown a pass since 2020 as a backup with the Lions.

But he’s still strong at 35-36.