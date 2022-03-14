Hayden Christensen (Star Wars) On Rogue One’s Darth Vader: ‘It Was Brilliant’

Star Wars: Hayden Christensen reveals that he thought Darth Vader’s final scene in Rogue One was “brilliant,” though he never participated in it or considered putting on the mask. Rogue One remains in the collective memory of Star Wars fans for a number of reasons. One of them, how could it be otherwise, is due to the stellar appearance of Darth Vader. Haydan Christensen assures that he enjoyed the scene so much that he found it “brilliant”.

“I wasn’t part of any conversation about Rogue One, but I loved what they did. The character predates me, and it’s always been a collective effort in many ways. I think it was brilliant,” reveals Christensen in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Christensen donned the Sith Knight mask during Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. At that time he fought his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi, after embracing the dark side of the force. The scene the actor is referring to occurs in the final moments of the film. As if it were a horror film. Vader imposed his strength with an iron fist on some poor Resistance soldiers. The rest is history.

Road to Obi-Wan Kenobi, the Disney+ series

The Jedi Master and Darth Vader will meet again face to face in the new Disney+ limited series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. Its first teaser trailer calls it epic. As soon as Duel of the Fates starts, it transports fans to the most nostalgic side of his appearance on the big screen.

The story will begin 10 years after Revenge of the Sith. The initial portrait of Obi-Wan will be that of a person “broken, defeated, who has somehow given up”, as Ewan McGregor explained. Christensen and McGregor will be joined by an A-list cast of performers including Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie. among others.

Will we see connections to The Mandalorian? Lucasfilm is not ruling it out. We will know what the production company has prepared from the moment of the premiere, expected in the subscription on May 25.