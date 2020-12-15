Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader in Obi-Wan

Disney Investor Day 2020 left us one of the great Star Wars informational bombs with the confirmation of Anakin Skywalker and the series logo.

Hayden Christensen, the actor who once played Anakin Skywalker in Episodes II and III of Star Wars and who would become Darth Vader himself at the end of Revenge of the Sith by turning completely to the dark side, will return as the Darth Vader himself in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series for Disney + alongside confirmed actor Ewan McGregor in his role as Obi-Wan. And taking advantage of the announcement at the recent Disney Investor Day 2020, Lucasfilm and Disney presented the logo of the series through a small video clip that you can see below.

The dark side of Anakin Skywalker

In addition, along with these announcements it was also confirmed that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will take place ten years after the events of Episode III, with which we will already have an experienced and even more powerful Darth Vader, in line with what is known. saw in the tremendous final stretch of the film Rogue One. Of course, at the moment there are no more details of the plot, although the confirmation of Hayden Christensen makes clear the ambition of those responsible for this new Star Wars series.

Recall that Hayden Christensen debuted as Anakin Skywalker in Episode II: Attack of the Clones after the child version of the character in Episode I, while in Episode III: Revenge of the Sith his passage to the dark side was completed after the Iconic combat with Obi-Wan himself, his Jedi master, on the volcanic planet of Mustafar and that would end with Anakin defeated and extremely badly injured, a situation that would lead him to adopt his new personality as Darth Vader.

There is currently no release date for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, although it should arrive on Disney + sometime in 2022.



