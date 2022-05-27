Hayden Christensen reflects on what the role of Anakin Skywalker means to him

During the “Star Wars” celebration in honor of Obi-Wan Kenobi, actor Hayden Christensen reflects on his role as Anakin Skywalker and thanks fans for their support. Christensen first played this character in “Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones”, and then again in the sequel “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith”, where the character turned into his character Darth Vader. Christensen faced harsh criticism during the release of these films, but over the years he has earned respect and admiration for his performance, especially from those who grew up on films as a child and differently assesses his view of the character. .

Anakin Skywalker began as a student of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and then became a mentor to his own student, Ahsoka Tano, in the animated series “Clone Wars”. Later, under the influence of Emperor Palpatine, Anakin turned to the dark side, becoming a Sith lord known as Darth Vader. Christensen donned a black Vader suit in the finale of “Revenge of the Sith” and is now returning to the role in the series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, where he will again play Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

At the Star Wars Celebration panel for Obi-Wan, Kenobi Christensen and co-star Ewan McGregor took to the stage to talk about the new series. Screen Rant was able to talk to Christensen on the red carpet, asking about his reaction to the love and energy of the fans present. That’s what he had to say:

Yes, it is very significant for me. This character means so much to me and he has stayed with me over the years. The fans were incredible. I can’t thank them enough for this reception.

Christensen continued to work in Hollywood after his initial work on the Star Wars prequel trilogy ended, starring in such famous films as Broken Glass, Doug Lyman’s Jumper and Outcast with Nicolas Cage. The actor also voiced “Star Wars: Skywalker. Sunrise” and will continue to play Anakin Skywalker after Obi-Wan Kenobi in the series “Ahsoka” starring Rosario Dawson. It’s unclear if he’ll play Anakin, Vader, or a combination of both versions of the character in the series, but Christensen is back in the Star Wars business for now.

Like many actors from the Star Wars saga, Christensen made a little fun of his performance in the prequel films, so it’s nice to see that young viewers who grew up on these films were finally able to express their love and admiration for his view of the character. . In the end, Christensen did everything he was asked to do in the Star Wars prequels, and even more, which is not so easy if you act almost completely in front of a green screen, as is usually the case on the set of prequels. Now Christensen has another opportunity to prove himself in the person of Obi-Wan Kenobi and Ahsoka. It’s nice to see that this has come true after many years of getting hits for the role.