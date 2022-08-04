Hayao Miyazaki animates the trailer of the new studio Ghibli Park

Studio Ghibli has released a short trailer from Hayao Miyazaki for its new theme park. The prestigious Japanese animation studio was founded in 1985 by directors Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, who have already had a long career in the Japanese film industry, and producer Toshio Suzuki. Studio Ghibli has become best known for its full-length animated films, many of which have received critical acclaim and praise. Miyazaki has directed most of the studio’s favorite films, including “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service,” and “Gone with the Ghosts,” an Academy Award-winning film.

Now the official account of Studio Ghibli on Twitter has published a trailer for its future theme park. Animated by Miyazaki himself, longtime producer Toshio Suzuki narrates a trailer with music by composer Joe Hisashi. The trailer invites guests to “take their time” to maintain a relaxed and unhurried atmosphere in the park, as the iconic Ghibli characters ride the Catbus train from “My Neighbor Totoro”. The video is actually a reworked version of an animated episode that Miyazaki drew for the opening of the Ghibli Museum in 2001, supplemented with the message “Ghibli Park opens on November 1” on the side of Cattrain.