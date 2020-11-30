Hayabusa2 will bring the collected samples to the world

There has been no news from Japan’s spacecraft Hayabusa2 for quite some time. Hayabusa2 landed on the Ryugu asteroid about 290 million miles from Earth about a year ago. The spacecraft will soon return to Earth with samples collected for analysis.

Hayabusa2 is scheduled to land in southern Australia as of December 6. The spacecraft, which will bring samples collected from an asteroid for the first time to Earth, is eagerly awaited by researchers. The samples collected by the spacecraft are thought to contain valuable data from samples unaffected by space radiation and other environmental factors.

Researchers will specifically look for organic materials in the collected samples. Although these materials are found in different parts of the world, their sources are not fully known. According to one theory, these materials were transported by asteroids and comets affecting the Earth.

The process of downloading the materials collected by Hayabusa2 to Earth requires strict control. The spacecraft will drop the capsule containing the samples it has collected at an altitude of about 220 thousand above the earth’s surface. The capsule will be protected by a heat shield so that it is not affected by the heat of the atmosphere.

The parachute of the capsule launched by Hayabusa2 will open at an altitude of about 10 kilometers from the ground. The warning light in the capsule will be activated to detect its position. While a large number of satellites are placed in a wide area in Australia to detect the signals sent; drone, radar and helicopters will also help find the capsule. It is stated that finding the capsule with a diameter of 38 centimeters will be very difficult without technology support.



