Hayabusa2 brought the collected samples to the world

Japan’s Hayabusa2 spacecraft managed to bring to Earth samples it collected from the astereoid Ryugu about two years ago. The Japan Space Research Agency (JAXA) announced that the sample capsule had landed in Australia as of December 6. In the statement, it was stated that the landing was “perfect”.

The spacecraft landed on Ryugu in February 2019. A lead was sent to the surface of the astereoid to collect the sample, allowing dust and rocks to aerate. Although the sample collection task was planned for October 2018, the task was delayed for a few months due to the change in surface information.

Hayabusa2’s adventure in space continues. Japan’s spacecraft will run on a small asteroid called 1998 KY26. Hayabusa2 is scheduled to return to Earth in July 2031.

Asteroid samples brought back by Hayabusa2 can be invaluable for scientific studies if they meet expectations. Thanks to Ryugu, more information about the early Solar System will be available. In particular, it is aimed to clarify the details of the process of transporting organic matter to Earth by asteroids.



