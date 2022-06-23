Hawks and Spurs discuss Blockbuster swap

Several major deals have already been made ahead of today’s NBA Draft and the upcoming free agent period. But one blockbuster deal can happen between both events.

According to Jake L. Fisher of Bleacher Report, the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs are discussing an exchange. The deal centers around Hawks forward John Collins and Spurs defenseman Dejont Murray.

According to the report, the Spurs want a lot for their All-Star point guard. Fischer said the Hawks would have to offer the Spurs a “package similar to Jrue Holiday” to get him.

However, after the year he just spent, the Hawks will probably want to serve the Spurs. The former player, selected in the first round of the 2016 draft, finally achieved his breakthrough year, averaging 21.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game – all career records.

The San Antonio Spurs, after three losing seasons in a row, are trying to recover properly in order to achieve sustained success again. Dejont Murray was one of their bright spots in last year’s 34-48 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Hawks have been in the playoffs for two years in a row, but it seems they can’t get into the top four. Any added star power might be enough to push them to the top.

It’s hard to say how close both sides are to a potential deal. This can happen in hours, days, or weeks — or not at all if the conditions are incorrect.

What should Atlanta offer Dejonte Murray?