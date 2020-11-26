Hawkins residents were not involved in the show.

So far, in the Stranger Things installments it has been possible to corroborate that the residents of Hawkins have not had any concern about the events around them, a clear example is seen in the disappearance of Will or in the destruction of the Starcourt Mall.

Clearly, it is something that is seen many times in this type of genre where it makes it possible for adventures to arise with the same characters and because the protagonists of Stranger Things are children, it is something that has been very good for them.

A clear example can be seen in one of the stories where Stranger Things: It by Stephen King was inspired. Where adults and most residents pay no attention to children allowing attention to be kept on them.

Although it could also be something simpler, such as the fact that no one wants to get involved as a result of so many events in a row and everyone wants to stay safe in Stranger Things.

In this way, it would have one more point in favor because it is not so far-fetched if we look at society today although it is somewhat double-edged and the writers of Stranger Things are already possibly working on that.

Isolating the problems to a more remote place like Russia and in a secret facility, there should be no residents involved given the place and the circumstances, it only remains to see how the story of Stranger Things continues.



