Hawkgirl Voice Actress on Whether She will Play the Character in Live Action

Jamie Gray Hyder, who voices the Hawk Girl in the DC animated film “Green Lantern: Beware of My Power,” would be interested in playing a live character in DCEU. Haider, who has previously appeared in television shows such as “True Blood” and “NCIS,” has also plunged into the Marvel comics universe by appearing in the widely maligned TV series “Inhumans.” She later landed a leading role in the long-running TV series Law & Order: Special Victims as Officer Catriona “Kat” Tamin.

First appearing in 1940, the D.C. Hawk Girl has gone through several incarnations over the years, including the most famous version of the character, Shyeru Hol, created by Gardner Fox and Joe Kubert in 1961. A recent animated version of Shayera Hol in the recently released DCAMU animated film “Green Lantern: Beware of My Power,” which also features the vocals of Aldis Hodge as Green Lantern Jon Stewart. While Hawk Girl has appeared in animated form numerous times over the years, the character has been depicted in live action only a few times in both Smallville and the Arrow Universe.

Considering that Haider’s Green Lantern co-star Hodge is also going to play the Hawk Man in the upcoming film Black Adam starring Dwayne Johnson, Illuminerdi recently asked the actress if she would like to bring her own character to life on screen. Saying that it “would be a lot of fun,” she also admitted that it would take her some time to achieve the character’s signature abs. Check out her full answer below:

Hell, yeah, that would be so much fun. I would have to work a little bit to get that abs. I don’t have any right now, but give me a couple of months. Just a couple months notice if you want me, okay?

Given that the Hawkgirl character was often closely related to the Hawkman character, DC fans naturally wondered if Hodge’s appearance in Black Adam could serve as a precursor to introducing the Hawkgirl version to the DCEU. Of course, DC fans have recently been shocked by a series of unexpected steps taken by Warner Bros. regarding the future of the DC franchise, and will not be so quick to assume in which direction the studio will go next. With “Batgirl” being canceled and the future of other planned DC projects currently in doubt, no one will be sure fans are likely to see “Hawkgirl” on the big screen anytime soon.

After the dust finally settled on Warner Bros.’ recent moves. By rethinking the future of their DC franchise, perhaps fans will get a chance to see if Hawkgirl can finally make a step into their big-budget list of films. However, one thing is for sure: if he gets the chance, Haider seems more than interested in making the leap to the big screen to star alongside Hawkman Hodge. Meanwhile, Hawkgirl fans can see more of her character in Green Lantern: Beware My Power, which is currently available digitally.