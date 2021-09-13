Hawkeye: What Is The Story of The Marvel Series? See Synopsis!

With the release of the first trailer of the Hawkeye series, Disney+ also took the opportunity to share the official synopsis of the production with fans of Marvel heroes.

Initially announced in April 2019, the project promises to be launched on November 24 in streaming, moving with a weekly distribution, which will go through the Christmas festivities until its conclusion later this year.

The cast features Jeremy Renner as main character Clint Barton, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez/Echo, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the notorious Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and also Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

“Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you to an amazing trip this vacation, presenting Hawkeye, a series set in New York City. Former avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: to reunite with his family at Christmas. But it will be. Perhaps with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer who dreams of becoming a superhero, the two are forced to work together when a figure from Barton’s past unexpectedly emerges to leave the festive spirit each time. farther away”.

Learn more about the new Marvel series at Disney+

According to information disclosed so far, Clint Barton may retire during the series he will star. In this way, the hero will pass on his legacy directly to Kate Bishop, who has what it takes to be an interesting character within the MCU. Expectations were also cast about the original archer’s meeting with Yelena Belova, the sister of Natasha Romanoff.

In this way, the audience can expect great emotions, confrontations and electrifying conflicts during the production episodes. So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! Gavião Arqueiro debuts on November 24th at Disney+.