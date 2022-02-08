Hawkeye: This Is The Tactical Suit Of The New Black Widow That We Never Saw And It Looks Incredible

Hawkeye: The new Black Widow of the actress Florence Pugh in the UCM appeared in the Hawkeye series to hunt down Hawkeye; that was her alternate costume. Hawkeye, the latest series from Marvel Studios as part of the UCM that we have been able to see on Disney+ before the next premiere of Moon Knight, has introduced a good handful of characters related to the Daredevil universe, from Echo to the great surprise of Vincent’s Kingpin d’Onofrio, the latter previously seen in the Netflix series Daredevil. But we’ve also seen characters from the movies return, including Yelena Belova’s new Black Widow after her appearance in Black Widow, played by actress Florence Pugh. Now, a Marvel concept artist has shared an alternate costume for the character that we never saw on the small screen; and it looks spectacular.

Yelena’s tactical suit that we never saw

Thus, at the moment when Yelena decides to go for Clint at the end of Hawkeye, the new Black Widow of the UCM equips a suit similar to that seen in previous members of such a dangerous organization, a spy-type suit that she already wore very well. But it is that now we have been able to see another look that was finally discarded and that was more like a tactical outfit than anything else. This has been shared by Marvel artist Josh Nizzi.

“Here is an unworn look I did for Yelena in the Hawkeye series. She was combining the wet winter of New York with tactical clothing ”, the artist has written through his publication on Instagram. Of course, Yelena’s appearance in these concept images is more than striking and even scarier than the more traditional look, with a darker and even violent tone.

Yelena Belova will return to UCM soon as the new Black Widow, although at the moment there is no confirmation of the projects in which Florence Pugh will appear as Natasha’s heiress. Speaking of Scarlett Johansson’s character, a dress rehearsal of the actress with a much more classic Black Widow suit was recently published.