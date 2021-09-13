Hawkeye: Series Wins 1st Trailer Full Of Action

Hawkeye: Disney+ released this Monday (13) the first full trailer of the Hawkeye series (Hawkeye), focused on the avenger played by Jeremy Renner.

Check the preview:

The series should follow Clint Barton (the Hawk) after the events of Avengers: Ultimatum. While trying to get his life back, he meets young Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. In the comics, the character becomes his disciple and is part of the Young Avengers.

In addition to Renner, the cast includes Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James, Alaqua Cox and Florence Pugh. The latter should reprise her role as Yelena Belova, first seen in Black Widow. Apparently, the character must track the protagonist for believing he was responsible for the death of Natasha Romanoff.

Gavião Arqueiro debuts on November 24th at Disney+.