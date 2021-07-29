Hawkeye series: first image of Hawkeye and confirmed release date

Hawkeye: The new Marvel Studios series for Disney + was scheduled for 2021 and you will not miss your appointment on the platform. Hawkeye, better known as Hawkeye in Spain, will be the protagonist of one of the Marvel Studios series destined for Disney +. The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to expand its contents in the form of films and new fictions. After Wanda and Vision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, Black Widow hit theaters. Now, Entertainment Weekly has gotten the exclusive first official image. In addition, we already have a release date on the platform: November 24, 2021.

Shooting for Hawkeye began last year in New York, at which point Hailee Steinfield was also confirmed as Kate Bishop, a character who will serve as the ward of Hawkeye. As she could not be otherwise, the protagonist will once again be the same actor as in other UCM productions, that is, Jeremy Renner.

A true Hawkeye fan

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old girl, Hawkeye’s biggest fan,” Renner told Entertainment Weekly. She “She has such annoying and equally charming ways, because she’s such a great Hawkeye fan. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the multitude of problems she brings into his life. ”

In the Hawkeye series, Clint Barton serves as Kate Bishop’s mentor. In real life, it has been Renner who has done her own thing with Steinfeld, since he has been in charge of introducing her into the way of making movies within the UCM. “That has always been my role. In addition to acting, he protected her and gave her ‘Cliff’s notes’ on how to make this type of film: green screens, superhero lives, all of those things, ”Renner commented. “I just wanted to protect her, because there are a lot of physical things. They are a wonderful actress and a great person. I can’t wait to see the great things she can do. ”

Kate Bishop’s character also appears in Marvel’s Avengers, the Crystal Dynamics title for consoles, PC, and Google Stadia.