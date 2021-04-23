Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner shows end of series recordings

Hawkeye: According to Instagram posts by actor Jeremy Renner, the recordings of Gavião Arqueiro, Marvel’s new series, have been finalized. The artist returns to his original role as a superhero of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) and took advantage of social media to thank his production colleagues and stressed that the series will not be goodbye.

“Congratulations to everyone at Marvel and Disney +, to all of our technical team, to the stunt team and to the wonderful cast for all the work put into this series! We can’t wait to share it. Thank you all for the incredible journey ”, wrote Renner.

Learn more about the Gavião Arqueiro series

The plot of the Marvel series will be set in 2025, two years after Thanos’ defeat in Avengers: Endgame. In addition to Jeremy Renner, actress Florence Pugh reprises her role as Yelena Belova, the youngest version of the Black Widow. Hailee Steinfeld will play Kate Bishop, a character to whom Clint passes his superhero responsibility.

Meanwhile, Vera Farmiga, known as the Summoning of Evil, takes on the role of Eleanor Bishop.

Fra Fee, Tony Dalton and Alaqua Cox also complete the series’ cast.

Based on the original comics, Gavião Arqueiro follows Clint Barton’s journey as he passes his responsibility to Kate Bishop, the next Archer. According to Marvel, the show follows all of Kate’s training until Barton can retire.

The series reaches the Disney + catalog at the end of 2021. However, its debut date has not yet been announced.

