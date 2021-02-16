Hawkeye is coming to Marvel’s Avengers in March

Crystal Dynamics confirms the release date for Hawkeye and the PS5 and Xbox Series X | S graphical enhancements in Marvel’s Avengers. So it is in action.

Marvel’s Avengers sets a date for the arrival of its second capsule of content. Hawkeye will be released on March 18 on PS4, Xbox One and PC. This second chapter of the first season will follow the storyline of the events that accompanied Kate Bishop last year.

Hawkeye: first details and next gen upgrade

The trailer, which you can see at the head of this news, reveals the character of the archer in full combat. The team explains that it has great similarities to Bishop’s moveset, as Hawkeye is her mentor. He has several types of arrow that allow him to adapt to any situation. One of his abilities allows him to shoot an explosive arrow after evading, for example. Another ammunition, called rocket arrows, sticks to enemies and blows them up. Literally.

And when the situation calls for it, he combines his ranged attacks with the strength of his katana. “He can use his light attack in the air to combine actions against flying targets, or his heavy attack to smash them to the ground,” shares Crystal Dynamics.

The same day the graphics update will debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. According to the study, we can expect “visual and framerate improvements, faster loading times, destruction and improved hero details”, in addition to using habitat feedback in the case of the Sony console. Although no more details have emerged, in June 2020 we knew that the version will reach 60 images per second and 4K resolution natively. We do not know if the plans have changed, especially after the delay.

We remind you that both the next generation update and the Hawkeye content will arrive completely free for all Marvel’s Avengers players.