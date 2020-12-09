Hawkeye: Hailee Steinfeld’s look as Kate Bishop revealed

Actress Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee) had been speculated to play the character Kate Bishop in Marvel’s new Disney + series, Hawkeye. Last Thursday (3), we had confirmation of her participation in the program after she appeared in a backstage video of the recordings that was posted on the internet. Now, we have the first pictures of Hailee wearing the character’s classic uniform.

The images were shared on Twitter by a profile called XRealm Matthews and shows the actress wearing a purple jacket, in the same tone as Bishop’s costume in the Marvel comics. However, the uniform seems to be more casual than the one that the heroine usually wears in comics. This informal look resembles that used by the character in the Marvel’s Avengers game.

In addition, the actress appears walking and holding her bow and arrow set alongside Jeremy Renner, who plays the series’ title character, Clint Barton, the Hawkeye.

Check out the images of Hailee as Kate Bishop:



