Hawkeye: first images of the filming with Hawkeye

Production begins on another Marvel Studios series for Disney + and Hailee Steinfield is confirmed as Kate Bishop, the disciple of Hawkeye.

Hawkeye, one of the new series of the UCM for Disney + planned, in principle, for 2021, has already started its filming in New York City in the last hours, also confirming the presence of the rumored actress Hailee Steinfield as Kate Bishop, the Disciple of Hawkeye, again played by actor Jeremy Renner. This has transcended through the first photographs of the filming set together with the first videos, confirming various aspects of what this new Marvel Studios series has in store for us.

Hailee Steinfield as Kate Bishop in the MCU

And it is that thanks to these first photographs of the shooting of Hawkeye, the young actress is confirmed as Kate Bishop after months of rumors and speculation, a character who picks up the witness of Hawkeye in the comics. Recall that this series is based on the celebrated stage of the character of Matt Fraction and David Aja, a comic that can be seen in other aspects already in these early images.

From the looks of Kate Bishop herself to the battered state of Clint Burton; you even see a kind of hearing aid in one of her ears, as with the Clint in the comic who suffers from certain hearing problems. But there is more; Kate Bishop is accompanied by a dog that would be Lucky the Pizza Dog, a puppy she adopts in the same story from the comics.

Hawkeye will have 6 or 8 episodes and is scheduled to premiere in late 2021 on Disney +, although at the moment it does not have an approximate release date due to delays in productions due to the global coronavirus crisis. The first Marvel Studios series to come to Disney + will be Scarlet Witch and Vision (WandaVision), scheduled for January 15, 2021.



