Hawkeye: first images of Kate Bishop’s Hailee Steinfeld

The Marvel Studios series for Disney + continues to shoot on location in New York and Kate Bishop’s superhero look has finally been revealed.

Hawkeye, one of the new Marvel Studios series for Disney +, continues to shoot outdoors in New York City, with which new photographs and videos of the interpreters emerge every day, showing a little more of what this adaptation of one of the most celebrated comics of the Marvel character. Although the images that arrive today from the Big Apple are the most revealing appeared so far, since they finally discover the costume of Kate Bishop, the apprentice of Hawkeye, with her most superheroic aspect.

This is what Kate Bishop looks like at the MCU

So much so, that Kate Bishop’s definitive look at the MCU has come through leaked photographs of the shoot and not some official image as promotional art, as might be expected. Even the confirmation of actress Hailee Steinfield occurred a few days ago through leaked photographs of the filming. Be that as it may, we finally know what Kate Bishop will look like in Marvel Studios, very much in line with the iconic superheroine look in the comics.

Of course, while in the comics it is a more perfected suit, the one that for now will wear in Hawkeye seems somewhat more improvised, giving a prototype appearance of a more complex suit that could well be equipped in the future, as shown It showed in some of the first conceptual arts of the series shown some time ago and in which we saw Jeremy Renner with a Kate Bishop still without a confirmed identity.

Other recent images show both protagonists already with their imposing arches in the middle of the street; As a curiosity, we see that Hawkeye’s quiver is printed with the S.H.I.E.L.D. logo, something that could be a plot-level clue. We recently knew the spectacular cast of the series with names as powerful as Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton, among others.



