Hawkeye: Echo to be spinoff on Disney +

According to findings from the international press, Marvel is already working on a spin-off series by Hawkeye for the Disney +.

The production will focus on the controversial Maya Lopez, also known as Echo, a very intriguing character in the comics who, among other characteristics, is deaf. In the series Gavião Arqueiro she will be played by the young actress Alaqua Cox.

In the original stories, Echo was raised by Wilson Fisk, also known as Kingpin, to be a dangerous killer. Thus, she is led to believe that Daredevil killed her father.

According to what has been released so far, the project is in the early stages of development and has no release schedule yet.

Screenwriter couple Etan Cohen and Emily Cohen were scheduled to write all the episodes and also serve as executive producers on the unnamed series. Apparently, a creative room with writers will be set up to collaborate with the development of the scripts.

Hawkeye: Marvel series will have Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld as protagonists

Since December, the producers of Gavião Arqueiro have been closely watching the filming of the episodes of the series, which is starring Jeremy Renner.

One of the great news of the production is the presence of Kate Bishop (played by Hailee Steinfeld), a character in the comics that fans have been waiting for in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It is worth mentioning that the plot of the series will present several characters linked to the past and also to the future of the protagonists. It is in this context that the spectators will know a little more about Maya Lopez, Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga), Swordsman (Tony Dalton) and Kazi (Fra Fee).

Possibly, Gavião Arqueiro will debut at the end of 2021 at Disney +. Let’s wait!