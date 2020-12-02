Hawkeye: Disney + series starts filming this week

The filming of the Gavião Arqueiro series, which will be released directly on streaming Disney +, begins this Wednesday (2) in New York. The information was released last week by journalist Chris Welch on his official Twitter account.

The publication in question contained a photo of a communiqué delivered to the neighborhood and also to traders at the location of the filming.

He also advised that residents should use their vehicles until 10 pm on December 1, so as not to disturb the logistics of producers. Anchor Point, the series’ working title, can also be seen in the statement.

“The Gavião Arqueiro series, from Disney +, will be filming in downtown Brooklyn next week,” wrote the journalist on November 26.

Check out:

Disney+ Hawkeye show gonna be doing some filming in downtown Brooklyn next week. pic.twitter.com/J2bWdr9TQ4 — Chris Welch (@chriswelch) November 26, 2020

The start date for the filming of the Gavião Arqueiro series was initially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, following the restrictive measures imposed to prevent its spread. Other audiovisual products from Marvel Studios were also directly affected by this health crisis, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki.

Now, following all the basic safety protocols, the filming seems to be on track to resume work.

Another novelty is that, most likely, a character present in the future solo film of Black Widow will be present in some episodes of the series. This is Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh), one of the most acclaimed villains in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Other characters, who are also likely to appear at some point in the series, include Madame Masque, Matt Fraction and Kate Bishop. Much evidence indicates that the latter will be interpreted by Hailee Steinfeld.

For now, there is no more detailed information on when the new series will be available on Disney +. It remains for us to wait for news.



