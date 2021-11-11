Hawkeye Described As An Absurd Christmas Story: “Not What You Expect From Marvel Studios”

Hawkeye: The next MCU series for Disney + is seen in a new poster, while its director describes it as a totally different product. Hawkeye, the next Marvel Studios series for Disney + as part of the UCM, opens at the end of this month of November and we have new statements from one of its directors, Bert, of the duo of directors Bert & Bertie, has deepened on the tone of this new Marvel television project, ensuring that it is an “unexpected” and “absurd” Christmas story, a totally unexpected product of Marvel Studios, according to her.

New promotional image for Hawkeye

And, as we have seen in the trailers shared by Marvel Studios, the action takes us to a Christmas New York city where Clint Barton will have to face the ghosts of his past, specifically, of his time as Ronin after him. Thanos snap. A young woman named Kate Bishop will cross his path, destined to become a new Hawkeye after learning from her new mentor.

La flecha está cada vez más cerca 🏹. #Hawkeye, estreno 24 de noviembre en #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/2uVOVzzcHC — Disney+ Latinoamérica (@disneyplusla) November 10, 2021

Inspired by Matt Craction and David Aja’s Hawkeye comic, one of its directors talks about the tone of the series and the aspirations of its protagonists for the characters of it. “It is an absurd story. […] It’s not what you expect it to be, ”says Bert, referring to Hawkeye’s plot and development. On the other hand, the other director, Bertie, comments that they were pursuing a realistic approach, although not without taking themselves very seriously, something on which actor Jeremy Renner agreed.

“I think Jeremy agreed from the start that the tone of the show wasn’t super serious all the time; the slight absurdity of it and that dynamic of police friends ”, explains Bert. Although Clint’s past is what it is, something that will have its consequences on Hawkeye, referring to his past as Ronin. “He wanted the dark. He wanted to go there. And there are times when the Clint Ronin resurfaces. It is very important to have those depths that you can explore, so that he can get out of them ”.

Hawkeye premieres November 24 on Disney + with a double episode.