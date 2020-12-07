Hawkeye completes his spectacular cast: Florence Pugh

The new Marvel Studios series for Disney + completes its cast with big names; new images and videos arrive from the filming set in New York.

Hawkeye, the new Marvel Studios series for Disney + as part of the UCM, began its production a few days ago in New York, thus confirming the actress Hailee Steinfield as Kate Bishop with Jeremy Renner in her usual role as Hawkeye. Now, the rest of the cast has been announced, including big names like Florence Pugh, Vera Farmiga and Tony Dalton, among others, in addition to leaking new images and videos of the shoot.

Yelena Belova from Black Widow will be in Hawkeye

Thus, the main interpreters who will be part of the Hawkeye cast have been confirmed, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, an actress that we will see in Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson and who confirms the connection with said UCM film. On the other hand, we will also see the famous actress Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Kate Bishop’s mother.

Tony Dalton, a regular on the Better Call Saul or Mr. Ávila series, will be Jack Duquesne or Swordsman, Hawkeye’s original mentor who in the comics has been both a hero and a villain. We will also see the young actor Fra Free (Les Miserables, Animals) will be Kazi, who could well be Kazimierz Kazimierczak, also known as Clown, a mercenary villain who dresses as a clown and one of the antagonists of the Hawkeye comic by Matt Fraction and David Aja , the series’ main work of inspiration. The cast is completed by Alaqua Cox and Zahn McClarnon.

Likewise, new photographs of the filming of Hawkeye have been leaked, this time, with Clint Barton himself with his family, already seen in the chilling start of Avengers Endgame; At the moment there is no context on the scene, although there is speculation with possible family problems of the Barton family or some kind of danger that their escape implies. As a curiosity, the series is set in December 2024 as we can see in some posters on the set.



