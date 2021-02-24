Hawk and Winter Soldier: showing Sharon Carter at work

Marvel Studios released, on Monday (23), new images of the series Falcão and the Winter Soldier. The photos show Sharon Carter in action and reveals the Captain America shield on the show.

With the MCU’s first series on Disney +, WandaVision, coming to an end, the debut of Falcão and the Winter Soldier is also approaching. The series, starring Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson the Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, had its release postponed after the break in production due to COVID-19.

However, the marketing team at Marvel and Disney came back with everything to promote the project that continues the new phase. After the trailer released during the Super Bowl, fans could have a better idea of ​​what to expect from the streaming production.

In the promo, Emily VanCamp’s character, Sharon Carter, appears in an impressive fight scene, connecting the new series to the MCU in a more concrete way.

The photos released by Marvel Studios show once again the agent in action along with the two protagonists, in a shooting scene. Still other images include Sam wielding Captain America’s shield and Buck riding a motorcycle.

Check out: