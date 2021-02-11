Hawk and Winter Soldier: series trailer breaks record

The trailer for Falcão and the Winter Soldier, shown at the Super Bowl last Sunday, broke a record of views. Being watched more than 125 million times in the first 24 hours, it ranks as the most viewed among streaming series trailers.

Marvel occupies a large part of the first places. However, the series also surpassed the film Black Widow, shown in last year’s Super Bowl, which had 119 million views on the first day, and also the previous record holder in the category, WandaVision, which, after being shown at the Emmy, in September, it was seen 53 million times.

In addition, the trailer for Falcon and the Winter Soldier also exceeded the numbers for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, with another 111 million following its showing at the Star Wars Celebration, and Captain Marvel, which hit 109 million views on YouTube.

In addition, the popularity on social networks is not far behind. With more than 127,000 mentions on the internet, the series recorded the largest number of searches on Google for an entertainment production.

According to the EDO website, a company that discloses the reach of Super Bowl advertisements, the Falcão and Winter Soldier trailer was the most sought after among the 89 attractions shown during the event break on Sunday. Considering that most of the most popular commercials of all years are from brands, not trailers, the milestone is a rare achievement.

Fifth in the top 10 this year, the Disney + series trailer was blocked by Dexcom, with Nick Jonas, Inspiration 4’s Civil Space Mission, Jeep, with “The Middle,” and Cadillac’s Edward Scissorhands, with Timothée Chalamet.

Hawk and the Winter Soldier will be available at Disney + in March. Be sure to check it out!