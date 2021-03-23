Hawk and the Winter Soldier: Why not a series or a movie?

Marvel started a new era in the MCU with the Disney + series. Among one of the most anticipated titles by fans was Falcão and the Winter Soldier. But why did the studio decide to tell the story of this duo through a series and not a film?

In an interview for the Discussing FIlm website, the production director, Kari Skogland, explained the reason for this choice.

We will get to know more of the MCU characters

Last Friday, March 19, the first episode of the series was released with positive responses from critics and fans. Despite suggesting a meeting of the pair, the chapter presented individually the life of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

According to the director, the series format allows them to really get to go deeper into the lives of the heroes, something that, sometimes, in a film, is not possible. Skogland also claims that, with the 6 hours of production, he can add a little more suspense and develop the story as a whole better.

The director’s comments only reinforce the idea that the Marvel series will focus much more on their characters. Proof of this are the confirmed productions for those who shone in theaters, but who did not have solo films, such as Loki and Gavião Arqueiro.

As with WandaVision, the new MCU show should show Sam and Bucky dealing with their traumas, something difficult to fit into a two-hour movie.

The 2nd episode of Hawk and the Winter Soldier opens this Friday, March 26, at Disney +.