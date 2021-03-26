Hawk and the Winter Soldier: the two heroes get together!

After John Walker is named as the new Captain America, the two heroes of Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally come together and must deal with not only a new threat, but also the image of Steve being replaced by a military man they have not yet met. know.

Check out the full recap below!

ATTENTION: SPOILERS AHEAD!

More details of episode 1×2 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The episode begins with John Walker being advised by one of his colleagues. Walker says he just wants to do his job, but lately, it involves a lot of meetings and diplomatic issues. According to Estrela Negra (Battlestar), as his partner is known, the Captain America costume comes with many responsibilities and this is an important part of the job.

Back in the two superheroes, Bucky meets Sam to claim that he should never have given up Steve’s shield. However, they do not have time to deal with this clash, as they need to come together to fight a new threat: the Stateless!

Also known as Flag-Smasher, the comic book villain became a group of people in the Marvel series. His goal is to build a world without borders, in which nationalism no longer exists.

The problem is that this group seems to have been injected with the super serum, which gave them the powers of Captain America. Therefore, they are very strong fighters and Falcão and the Winter Soldier barely manage to defeat them in the first fight. To everyone’s surprise, they are saved by John Walker and Lemar Hoskins.

This is the first time the two have talked to the new Captain America and it doesn’t take long for them to get irritated. After all, Walker says they should work together and need each other. Then, the two heroes leave Walker behind.

The episode ends with the return of Zemo, the main villain we know in Captain America: Civil War. In the Disney + series, Bucky believes that Baron Zemo will be the best way to find out more about the Flag-Smashers. However, it is still difficult to say whether the villain will really help the heroes or if things will not go as well as Bucky hoped.

The third episode of the Marvel series will be available next Friday (2), on Disney +.

What did you think of the 1×2 episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Leave your comment below!