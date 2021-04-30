Hawk and the Winter Soldier: Producer Promises Julia Louis-Dreyfus return

Hawk and the Winter Soldier officially came to an end, and the Disney + series undeniably added a lot to the MCU. In addition to telling the stories of its two titular heroes, the series also introduced several Marvel Comics characters in live-action.

Among them is Countess Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine, a mysterious character who appeared in the final two episodes of the series and was played by Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Considering that Val was initially going to make the first appearance in Black Widow, before Marvel’s Phase 4 calendar had to be reshaped due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fans began to wonder when they would see, indeed, the character.

Marvel Studios producer Nate Moore recently told Entertainment Weekly that audiences can expect to see her soon.

He says, “She is so talented and we can do a lot with her. And she is ready for that,” explained Moore. “She said, ‘I want to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.’ And we said, ‘Great! We will include you and find out how to use it. ‘ And the truth is, I think you’ll see her soon. Definitely”.

Moore and producer Zoie Nagelhout also spoke about the process that led to Valentina joining Falcão and the Winter Soldier, as well as the extra work that led Louis-Dreyfus to take the role.

Moore reveals, “That Val character was someone we would have to bring into the world of John Walker, someone who would challenge him. As soon as we found the right character for this role, Louis-Dreyfus came right after.”

The producer still praises the actress: “It’s probably no secret that most of us at Marvel are a bit obsessed with Seinfeld, possibly more than Veep. Just the idea that Julia would be on a Marvel series … Is this really going to happen? And the fact that it was her will blew our minds. ”

The full season of Hawk and the Winter Soldier is available on Disney +.