Hawk and the Winter Soldier: Marvel series gets new teaser

With exactly one month to go before the launch of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, Marvel recently released a new teaser through its official social networks and cheered up fans.

Within seconds, fans are reminded that the production starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will be streaming to Disney + on March 19, that is, in less than a month.

The marketing campaign, from now on, should strengthen even more, growing a lot in the coming weeks. Thus, interviews with the cast and crew are expected to emerge, providing more details to the audience.

New promotional images and excerpts from scenes that will be shown throughout the first season of the series may also appear.

Check out the full teaser:

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a Marvel Studios' Original Series, kicks off on @DisneyPlus in one month. #FalconAndWinterSoldier pic.twitter.com/3ivI9s4phc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 19, 2021

According to international media, there is much about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier that has not yet been released. However, until the official debut, expectations will remain quite high.

Remember that the full trailer, presented during the Super Bowl, broke impressive records, accumulating about 125 million views in the first 24 hours.

Hawk and the Winter Soldier will continue Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Phase 4 of the MCU started with the launch of WandaVision, on Disney +, in January this year. The last episode of the production is scheduled for March 5th. However, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be available about two weeks later, continuing the new era in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In addition to Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie, who play, respectively, Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson, the cast also features Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Daniel Brühl, Adepero Oduye and Georges St. Pierre.

So don’t miss it! The Falcon and the Winter Soldier arrives at Disney + on March 19.