Hawk and the Winter Soldier: Disney +’s biggest breakout

The first episode of Falcão and the Winter Soldier aired just a few days ago and has already broken an important record. The series became the most viewed debut in the history of Disney +, surpassing the release of WandaVision and the 2nd season of The Mandalorian.

Marvel’s second series arrives on the platform after the incredible success of the story of Wanda and Vision. The couple’s sitcom has become the most watched production worldwide.

Marvel in the series world

It is not exactly a surprise that Falcão and the Winter Soldier had such a positive debut. The series had a good publicity campaign with explosive trailers and important interviews, feeding the expectations of the fans.

In addition to the series of the duo of heroes, Marvel is betting on other stories. Loki, which opens on June 11, will accompany the villain after his escape with the Tesseract. Then we have What If …?, An animation that will show the main moments of the MCU, but in a different reality.

Still in 2021, the series Gavião Arqueiro (Hawkeye), starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, in addition to Ms. Marvel, who will have Iman Vellani as protagonist, should be launched.

Hawk and the Winter Soldier accompanies the duo Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) dealing with life after the “blip”. The story takes place just a few months after the events of Avengers: Endgame, when Steve Rogers ( Chris Evans) hands Sam his shield.

You can follow the new episodes of the series every Friday at Disney +.