Hawk and the Winter Soldier: Captain talks about America

In a recent interview with Polygon, Malcolm Spellman, showrunner for Marvel’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series, in Marvel, gave new details about the story of the character John Walker (played by Wyatt Russell) in production .

According to what was found by the international press, Walker is a military man and has a base very similar to that of Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

“Both have different incarnations in their plots as war veterans. So, [the character] does everything for his country and then who’s there to play tricks on him? ”, Teased Malcolm Spellman.

The character debuted in Marvel comics in 1986, in a Captain America magazine. At the time, he was the villainous Super Patriot, presented as a contrast between the main message of the First Avenger and absurd patriotism.

What can the public expect from John Walker in Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

As much as Marvel is being very careful in disseminating the information of its new series, much is speculated about the role that John Walker will have in the development of the episodes.

It is known that the character will antagonize with Falcão (Anthony Mackie) precisely because of the situation in which both find themselves.

However, there are still several layers of these relationships that still seem quite hidden. In this sense, rivalries are on the screen and it will only be possible to know how everything will be confronted in the series premiere next Friday (19).

In addition to John Walker, Marvel’s new original production for Disney + will also have other important villains, such as Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl), who has everything to hook the audience with his attack mechanisms.

It remains to be seen how all this will be released to the public. So be sure to check it out! Hawk and the Winter Soldier has its first episode available tomorrow (19) on Disney +.