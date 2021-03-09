Hawk and the Winter Soldier: all about the Marvel series

With the screening of the final episode of WandaVision on Disney +, Marvel is preparing for the launch of yet another series. This is Falcão and the Winter Soldier, who will debut on the streaming platform on March 19. The production will bring to the fore two very important characters within the MCU, but in a new context.

Initially, this would be the first Marvel series project to be launched for Phase 4 of its cinematic universe. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, several delays occurred and left the sitcom of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) to be shown before.

And while the series promises to be less mysterious than WandaVision, there are some questions that viewers are already asking themselves regarding the premiere. The trailers, above all, have been highlighting a direct mix between heroism, action and incompatible games between the protagonists.

Want to know more? Check out everything about The Falcon And The Winter Soldier!

Recurring questions about Falcon and the Winter Soldier are answered

The original veteran characters from the Marvel comics. However, the series was created by screenwriter Malcolm Spellman, who even acts as a showrunner for the production. The direction of the episodes was in charge of the filmmaker Kari Skogland and the scripts commanded by Derek Kolstad, who was also behind the John Wick franchise.

For now, according to Kevin Feige, Marvel’s president, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier will only have six episodes in its first season. However, there is still no concrete information on the duration of each one.

Another fact that has been drawing attention is the display format. It is worth remembering that WandaVision, with nine episodes in total, had a weekly distribution. However, the first two episodes arrived together at Disney +.

It seems that very soon we will have confirmation about the launch of the new Marvel series. The expectation is that the audience will see a long-term debut on the streaming platform.

Who are the protagonists of the new Marvel series?

The Falcon And The Winter Soldier stars Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and James “Bucky” Barnes (Sebastian Stan). The first appearance of Falcão happened in 1969, a creation of Stan Lee and Gene Colan. When he was just nine years old, he lost his parents due to life circumstances and acquired a villainous spirit as he grew up.

However, after a direct confrontation with Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, Sam ends up breaking free from the clutches of a powerful evil being that controlled him. In this way, he and Captain America unite to defeat him.

The character first appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film Captain America: Winter Soldier (2014). With the technology he had at the time, he helps Steve Rogers track down Bucky Barnes and is recruited to become a member of the Avengers at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

And speaking of him, James “Bucky” Barnes was raised by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby and had his first appearance in December 1940 in a Captain America comic. Like Sam Wilson, he was orphaned as a father and mother during childhood and grew up on a military base, becoming friends with Steve Rogers as a teenager.

However, during the Second World War, he ends up being presumed dead after being trapped in an exploding plane. He is rescued by the Russians who give him a bionic arm to replace what he lost in the explosion. Thus, Bucky ends up becoming an assassin known as the Winter Soldier – alluding to the ice that kept him alive after the accident.

In Captain America’s second film, the audience knows a little more about his story and also how everything could change. This is how he is sent to Wakanda, as the technologies developed in the country could reverse all the brainwashing done with him.

Falcão and the Winter Soldier: what can we expect from the series?

The plot of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier bets on the development of this unusual duo that, apparently, have a lot in common. As much as the premiere is coming in a few weeks, the narrative that the series will address is still somewhat uncertain.

It is known that Sam’s conflicting decision to take on the mantle of Captain America will be one of the plots that viewers are likely to see on the streaming screens. However, Sam’s thoughts have yet to rationalize about what needs to be done.

In parallel to this, there are also pressures from the United States government, which apparently does not show much enthusiasm with the choice of the character and this may be linked, in some way, to his previous criminal status. In that sense, John Walker (Wyatt Russell) appears to be the government’s choice as the new Captain America.

In addition, what also promises to add tensions to the narrative is the return of Helmut Zemo (played by Daniel Brühl). Also back is Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp), the former SHIELD agent known as Agent 13. It is not yet known exactly what her role will be, but it will probably provide great sequences in the series.

Looking forward to this debut? Don’t miss out! Hawk and the Winter Soldier debuts on March 19 at Disney +.