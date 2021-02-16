Hawaii volcanoes are covered in snow

When we talk about Hawaii, paradisiacal beaches and giant waves come to mind, but make no mistake. We have a lot of snow over there, too. Images released by NASA’s terrestrial observatory, identified two large white peaks in the volcanoes Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, which are more than 4,200 meters above sea level.

In early 2021, the island received severe storms and very low temperatures, which resulted in the phenomenon. This is the third time in 3 weeks that the peaks of the two volcanoes have appeared covered with ice. The images were captured on February 6, by Operational Land Imager (OLI), on board the Landsat-8 satellite.

This was the second largest snowfall ever captured in the two volcanoes, since the monitoring began in 2000. In the last 5 years, the ice concentration has not reached half that found now.

But don’t think it stopped there. Many Hawaiians decided to exchange their surfboards for some snowboards and the result can already be found on social networks.