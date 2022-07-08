Hawaii is going to demolish the former Pro Bowl stadium

For decades, Aloha Stadium has served as the home venue for almost every major sports team in the state of Hawaii. But now it seems that the stadium is going away forever.

According to KHON via ProFootballTalk, Hawaii Governor David Ige has allocated $400 million for the construction of a new stadium that will replace Aloha Stadium. As a result, the current stadium will be demolished between 2023 and 2024, and a new stadium will be built in its place.

Aloha Stadium hosted the annual Pro Bowl tournament 35 times between 1980 and 2016. It also served as the home stadium for the University of Hawaii’s Rainbow Warriors team and four different college football games.

But the maintenance of the stadium has been a serious problem for the last few years. The stadium was forced to close indefinitely in 2020 after it was deemed unsafe for the crowd.

The Aloha Stadium was good not only for the NFL and American football.

It was the home stadium for the Hawaiians in the WFL, the Hawaiians of the Pacific Coast Minor League baseball league, and the Team Hawaii soccer team in the NASL.

The stadium also hosted rugby games and major concerts featuring Michael Jackson, The Eagles, Whitney Houston and The Rolling Stones.

Will the new Aloha Stadium become the venue for the Pro Bowl in the future?