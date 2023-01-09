Hawaii Five-0 ended its 10-season run back in 2020, just before the massive production shutdowns caused by the COVID lockdown. The show had a strong cast, including series co-host Scott Caan (who now stars in the Fox Alert series). Even though he’s gone, Kaan still holds a special place in his heart for the CBS procedure. However, many pay attention to the fact that during his tenure, he missed several episodes in each season. And now the actor offers an explanation for this.

Scott Caan has appeared in 208 of the 240 episodes of Hawaii Five-0, which is impressive, although it’s not surprising that fans want to know why he hasn’t appeared more. During an interview with TVLine, his absence was mentioned, and Kaan gave a personal reason why he did not join these releases:

To clarify this, I could [be in all episodes] and make a lot more money. but I decided not to do it in order to spend more time with my family. That’s all it was about. If you noticed, for the first three years, when I didn’t have a wife and child, I didn’t drop out of any series; it only happened when I started starting a family.

The fact that Ocean’s Eleven friends could have been in all the episodes, but decided not to do so in order to spend time with their family is more than understandable. To be honest, he could have just left the series, but clearly wanted to stay and continue playing Danny “Danno” Williams. So in general, we can explain this situation by his desire for an effective balance between work and personal life.

It should also be said that Scott Caan seemed to give his all whenever he appeared in the series, and fans would probably like him and the cast to return at some point. The producers had big plans for Hawaii Five-0 after its cancellation. although there may still be a reunion or crossover in the future. Showrunner Peter M. Lenkov has previously stated that he wants Adam and Kono to reunite, and who knows, maybe he still craves it.

But what we know for sure right now is that Scott Caan is preparing for his first major TV role after saying goodbye to Danny Williams. Anxiety is a Philadelphia thriller centered on the Missing Persons department, and the first shots give the impression that it will be tense. Also, from a BTS perspective, I believe that Kaan has developed a schedule with producers that allows him to spend the optimal amount of time with his loved ones. Initially, it was assumed that Kaan would play the main role and develop another CBS drama, Topangaland, which was supposed to be his first sequel to Hawaii Five-0. Unfortunately, progress in this direction seems to have stalled.

However, you can’t hold Scott Caan for long, as he always comes back to normal. It’s nice to have this clarity as to why he missed the Hawaii Five-0 episodes. Let’s see how things will go on this front when his new show appears on the small screen.

All 10 seasons of the Hawaii Five-0 reboot can be watched on a Paramount+ subscription. The alerts will premiere tonight, Sunday, January 8, at 8:00 p.m. EST on Fox, and after that, new episodes will premiere on Mondays at 9:00 p.m. EASTERN STANDARD TIME. Check out the CinemaBlend TV program for 2023 to learn about other first-year TV series that will be released this year.