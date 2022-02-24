Hawaii Five-0: This is how the program that ended in its cancellation was losing audience

The popular series Hawaii Five-0, which ran from 2010 to 2020, is a reboot of its original version from 1968, both shows were broadcast on the CBS television network. However, the most recent version was a great success worldwide, but little by little it was losing audience and money, which led to its cancellation. This was stated by the showrunner Peter M. Lenkov.

It is true that all broadcast networks like CBS aim to make a profit by selling advertising space on all the shows that are on their broadcast schedule. But, shows that don’t usually have a significant audience to pay for production costs and actor fees are often cancelled, something that perhaps happened with Hawaii Five-0.

On top of that, some of the Five-0 cancellation rumors have to do with Steve McGarrett’s lead actor, Alex O’Loughlin, who suffered an accident on his back while filming some scenes for the show, something that perhaps it led him to suffer physical problems for life, in addition to the fact that his contract would be ending in 2020.

However, according to some comments from the showrunner of Hawaii Five-0, Peter M. Lenkov, the cancellation of the program would also have to do with audience problems, in which from its seventh season it was gradually losing, affecting the budget and earnings set for police drama.

“There are so many different things that go into this — the economy, everything.”

In other words, the qualifications of Hawaii Five-0 had declined during his decade in the air. According to the platform responsible for data collection and transmission of television (Nilsen) in 2015, the program averaged 12.28 million viewers weekly. But for season 8 which aired in 2018, the numbers were reduced to just over 10 million. While the tenth and last season won just over 7 million in its audience.

No doubt the popularity of Hawaii Five-0 was down not only for its history but also by actors Chin Ho Kelly, Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park as Kono Kalakaua was a blow to the program and fans who He liked these characters. Interestingly, after the end of the police drama actor Alex O’Loughlin has not appeared again in any other program or some of their social networks, which involve fans could be treated by the problems of his back injury.