Hawaii Five-0: The last appearance of Sergeant Buke and what happened to his actor

CBS’s rebooted series, Hawaii Five-0, has managed to have an incredible cast since its first season, some of its members are from the old school, like actor Dennis Chun, who played Sergeant Buke Lukela. Where he brought his magic touch due to his experience in the original 1968 show. But, even though the drama ended in 2020, the star continues to participate in the drama universe with his own role.

The Hawaii Five-0 show isn’t the only project where actor Dennis Chun has a legacy role. In the late 1980s, he had a guest appearance on the Magnum PI series. Which is why, when the Five-0 reboot ended in 2020, the star was transported to the PI reboot, which is airing on CBS.

In fact, Dennis Chun took to social media to share a behind-the-scenes photo of himself in uniform, sharing his excitement at being back on the set of the universe all these CBS shows share.

Apparently, the star appeared again in Magnum PI, specifically in the last episodes of the fourth season that is still broadcasting on CBS. Although his appearance was very brief in chapter 15 entitled, “Dead Man Walking”, where Magnum (played by Jay Hernandez) rejects a crime boss’s request to find his missing son, but later finds out that he had been poisoned. and has little time to save him.

“Happy to bring Duke back for a short visit at Magnum PI, good to bring back a little Five-0, aloha,” Dennis Chun wrote on his Instagram account.

After his last appearance on Hawaii Five-0 and Magnum PI, Dennis Chun recently starred in a short film called “Ready Forward” and is very proud of the project. He co-stars alongside Amy Hill, Jason Quinn, Danielle Zalopany, Brandon Karrer, and Lehi Makisi Falepapalangi.

Regardless of what the future holds for Dennis Chun in “Ready Forward” and all of his upcoming projects, viewers who knew him from the series Hawaii Five-0 hope to continue to see his great charisma in acting, in which he often gives him a magical touch to each of the characters he plays.