Hawaii Five-0: The last appearance of actor Ian Anthony Dale and his new job

The reboot series that began in 2010, Hawaii Five-0, entertained millions of people looking to see incredible action stories in the midst of a criminal investigation. The show starred actors Alex O’Loughlin and Scott Caan, plus the series featured an impressive cast of characters, including well-known TV actors like Daniel Dae Kim, Grace Park, Chi McBride, Jorge Garcia, and Ian Anthony Dale. However, some fans are wondering about this last actor and this is what is known about him.

Recall that Ian Anthony Dale was an actor who often turned to Hawaii Five-0, so he was promoted to a series regular role for the last three seasons. In that time, fans saw his incredible performance and the great stories that his character brought as Adam Noshimuri, who was the son of a millionaire mobster and former Yakuza boss on the island.

Anthony Dale’s entry to Hawaii Five-0 was due to two of the show’s main cast members, Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park, deciding to leave the show at the end of the seventh season, after various salary disagreements. However, to try to fill those gaps, the producers decided to promote Anthony to regular, something that turned out to be a success for the drama.

Unfortunately, Hawaii Five-0 aired its last episode on April 3, 2020 on the CBS television network, in which the character of Anthony had a great impact in order to close the history of the drama. However, that was not the last time the actor appeared on the screen with his character.

On May 8, 2020, Anthony Dale appeared on the small screen as Adam Noshimuri once again on Magnum PI, another series created by Peter Lenkov that shares a universe with the 2010 version of Hawaii Five-0. This episode marked Anthony’s last appearance in the Five-0 universe in his character.

However, fans are wondering what has happened to the actor and the new projects he is working on. But as it has been revealed, Anthony Dale later joined the cast of AMC’s The Walking Dead, first appearing in season 11, episode 5 as Tomichi Okumura, the long-lost brother of Yumiko Okumura (Eleanor Matsuura). ).

So far Ian Anthony Dale has only appeared in a total of seven episodes in the final season of The Walking Dead. However, he is also working for the CBS television series All Rise. So fans can still enjoy his amazing performance.