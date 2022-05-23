Hawaii Five-0: The 3 Biggest Actors Who Left The CBS Show

CBS television’s police procedural series Hawaii Five-0 ranks as the 22nd longest-running scripted show in network history. The drama premiered as a reboot of the 1960 series of the same name. It focused on a special police task force created by the Governor of Hawaii to capture the island’s most dangerous criminals and solve their crimes.

The Hawaii Five-0 reboot debuted in September 2010, starring actor Alex O’Loughlin as Lieutenant Commander Steve McGarrett. While Scott Caan as his partner and second officer in command of the team Danny “Danno” Williams. As the first episodes of the show progress, new members of what will be the Five-0 team are recruited. However, some of these important actors were gradually abandoning him.

Grace Park as Kono Kalakaua

Actress Grace Park was playing Officer Kono Kalakaua for seven seasons of Hawaii Five-0, who is an expert sniper. Ella’s first appearance occurred when Ella Chin de Ella’s cousin (Daniel Dae Kim) recruited her while she was surfing at the beach. Chin explains that she was helping Steve McGarrett to recruit special members for the Five-0 team, which would be in charge of confronting and capturing dangerous criminals on the island. Reason why they needed agents who were unknown, but with great experience.

Unfortunately, Grace Park’s departure from Hawaii Five-0 was due to her seeking a pay raise in her next contracts. She resembled that of her co-star Alex O’Loughlin, due to the fact that she was also a main part of the show. However, both the CBS television network and the producers rejected the proposal for a raise and he ended up abandoning the series.

Daniel Dae Kim as Chin Ho Kelly

Actor Daniel Dae Kim played Detective Lieutenant Chin Ho Kelly on Hawaii Five-0, a former member of the Special Forces and a highly decorated former HPD cop before being wrongfully accused of corruption, resulting in his career and his reputation be tarnished. However, in the first episode he meets Steve McGarrett, who offers him to join the team he was putting together. Chin’s technological skills and knowledge of Hawaii in general gave the team a huge advantage. But, things changed when his star left the show.

Like his co-star Grace Park, Daniel Dae Kim, he was also discussing the salary issue with the CBS television network and the producers. But, the television station’s decision could not be reversed. Which is why, to cover her stories, she decided to cover her with Chin putting together her own task force in San Francisco and with Kono she was in Carson City helping to bring down a sex trafficking ring. As of season 7 of Hawaii Five-0, both characters are no longer seen.

Masi Oka as Dr. Max Bergman

Lastly, actor Masi Oka played Dr. Max Bergman, a general practitioner and also a medical examiner, who was head of both the Honolulu Police Department and the Hawaiian Five-0 Task Force. Although his first appearance occurred in season 2 of Hawaii Five-0, he managed to be a fundamental part of the program, which made him one of the most loved for the jokes he used to make. Sadly, it was all tarnished at the same time as her co-stars Grace Park and Daniel Dae Kim.

However, unlike his co-stars, actor Masi Oka assured at the time that his departure was due to personal problems that he had to attend to and that the character could not continue to advance due to lack of history. Curiously, the departure of these three actors was a serious blow to Hawaii Five-0, which led to its rating falling in the following seasons and Alex O’Loughlin’s injury worsening and the television network deciding to cancel the program with his tenth installment.