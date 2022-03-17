Hawaii Five-0: New Character From The NCIS Franchise Breaks The Universe Of Both Dramas

The NCIS franchise presented its fourth and final series called NCIS Hawaii in September 2021, sharing the same universe with the CBS television program Hawaii Five-0 in 2012 with several episodes. However, this new drama has included a character who is breaking the connections that had been made in the past.

NCIS Los Angeles was the first show in the franchise to create a connection to the Hawaii Five-0 universe. In the first episode of the event occurred in the second season chapter 21 “Pa Make Loa”, where special agents G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Sam Hanna (LL Cool J) are sent to Hawaii from their offices to help solve a murder and prevent a biological attack.

Then, in season 3 episode 21, “Touch of Death,” Detective Sergeant Danny Williams (Scott Caan) and Detective Lieutenant Chin Ho Kelly (Daniel Dae Kim) return with them to Los Angeles to finish the case once and for all, creating a great connection between both shows and gaining great popularity among the viewers.

However, the actor who played Junior Reigns on Hawaii Five-0, Beulah Koale, has been cast as a new character to appear on NCIS Hawaii, posing a problem to the connections that have been made between the shows in the same. franchise.

Having the same actor play two different characters in the same shared universe would create some logistical issues that would be difficult to overcome for the sake of another fun crossover event, though not impossible. Beulah Koale’s appearance as David Sola is a good indicator that NCIS: Hawaii and Hawaii Five-0 no longer exist within the same universe.

Interestingly, it wouldn’t be the first time an actor has played multiple roles in the NCIS franchise. Many actors, such as Sean Harmon and Patrick St. Esprit, have appeared in the NCIS universe with other characters. While some have crossed over to different spin-offs after their characters’ deaths.

Even though Hawaii Five-0 ended in April 2020 with its 10th season, a crossover with NCIS: Hawaii isn’t entirely out of the realm of possibility. In fact, it is one of the things that fans have been asking for to be able to see the cast members who participated in it again and that no more has been known about their new jobs.