Hawaii Five-0 actor appears in the photo of episode 12 of the drama NCIS: Hawaii

NCIS: Hawaii, the newest crime action drama in the NCIS franchise, premiered on the CBS broadcast network in late September, and next week will arrive at its 12th episode showing in its narrative a new case related to a sinister murder. And for this, the series brings back a renowned actor.

The actor who played Officer Junior Reings on the police drama Hawaii Five-0, which aired on CBS for ten seasons, is joining the crime drama NCIS: Hawaii to appear in the 12th episode, as reported last week. . Star Beulah Koale will play a key role in this case.

It should be noted that the twelfth episode of the first season of NCIS: Hawaii could be fundamental to the successful crime drama. This installment will take place in two parts and the first is scheduled to air on Monday, January 24, as scheduled by CBS. To see part 2, it is very likely that fans will have to wait quite a long time, at least until the end of February, after the winter olympics.

But the truth is that CBS, through TVLine shared the first exclusive images of Beulah Koale, while immersed in his role in NCIS: Hawaii, playing David Sola, a New Zealand intelligence service case officer who comes to Hawaii following a lead in his case that connects the mysterious death of a Navy engineer named Joseph Chan to a Chinese secret agent running clandestine operations, the synopsis reveals.

In one of the images, Koale is seen with his character sitting in what appears to be a restaurant, while chatting with NCIS special agent Hawaii Kai Holman, played by New Zealand actor Alex Tarrant. This is Koale’s biggest role, after his role in Hawaii Five-0 and after appearing in an episode of Magnum PI in 2020.

NCIS: Hawaii keeps its production running, while NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles interrupted their respective productions due to some contagions on the sets. As of yet, there is no confirmation as to whether the crew and cast have returned to work. Recall that the broadcast of an episode with a special crossover between NCIS: Hawaii and the original drama is expected on March 28.