Having made two films for Warner Bros, Flash director Andy Muschietti can become the leader of Henry Cavill’s new Superman movie.

2022 was a crazy year for all Henry Cavill fans. Over the past few months, the British actor has shocked the world with a number of things. Firstly, the long-awaited sequel of “Enola Holmes” with the participation of Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown has been released on our screens. The actor announced his retirement from the Netflix sci-fi series. Although all this has happened recently, one thing that has been under negotiation for a long time is the return of Henry Cavill as Superman. And the “Man of Steel” star is finally back with a cameo scene in “Black Adam.”

While fans are celebrating the return of the “Mission: Impossible: Fallout” actor to the DC extended universe, Cavill’s return also opens up many future opportunities for the franchise. There are many upcoming DC projects that Enola Holmes could be a part of. In addition to appearing as a guest, another Superman movie is possible. And, according to reports, the director of “Flash” Andy Musketti is going to make a new movie about Superman. Here’s all you need to know.

The director of the Flash will be the main character of the new Superman movie with Henry Cavill?

DC has a long list of upcoming projects that may appear on our screens in the next few years. Although there aren’t many updates, there is speculation that Warner Bros is eyeing several directors for several future projects, such as “Flash 2” and “Justice League 2.” However, according to El Calavero on Twitter, Andy Muscetti could become the leader. a new Superman movie. The user wrote: “Andy Muschetti is on the list of possible directors who can direct Man of Steel 2.

Recently, there have also been rumors that Andy has taken up the script of “Justice League 2”. In addition, Mom’s fame is no stranger to directing popular films. Musketti was previously a favorite of two IT films for Warner Bros. There were also rumors that the director of Top Gun was shooting a sequel to Man of Steel. According to reports, “Mission Impossible: Fallout” director Christopher McQuarrie is another director Warner Bros is eyeing for the upcoming DC project. However, there is no confirmation of the same.

But bringing back original director Zack Snyder to continue the Superman movie would also be a good option. What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below.