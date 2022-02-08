Haven Studios (Jade Raymond) Game Will Be A “Persistent And Scalable” Online World

Haven Studios: The title will be a game as a service and will be released on PlayStation 5 and PC soon; with the collaboration of Mark Cerny. The studio has tripled in size. A year after learning about the foundation of Jade Raymond’s new studio, Haven Studios, after passing through Google Stadia, the independent developer has given an interview to the Canadian media Ledevoir to explain how the company has evolved over the last year and what we can expect of his first film, which will have the support of Mark Cerny, architect of PlayStation 5 at Sony.

An environment in constant evolution, connected and lasting in time

There are three fundamental aspects of the first Haven Studios video game, currently without a name or an estimated release date: connection, evolution and persistence. The title will be a persistent and scalable online environment with availability not only on PS5, as previously announced, but also on PC. In the interview, the Ubisoft title Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege, the successful multiplayer FPS with 75 million players, is given as an example.

What’s new from Haven Studios will be very different from this shooter, as Jade Raymond’s team looks to focus on other things creatively, like kindness and inclusion. Over the past year, the Montreal, Canada-based team has tripled in size. In the coming months it will continue to hire staff.

In this regard, Raymond prides himself on “having the freedom of an independent publisher and the means of a major studio,” thus bringing together the best of both worlds. “These environments are not just games, but also social platforms for many players. It has to stay that way. To last, a game must remain pleasant to visit, ”she says.