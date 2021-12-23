Have You Won An iPhone 13 Online? No They Want To Rip You Off

iPhone 13: In these days before Christmas and the Three Wise Men, many websites, shops and businesses take the opportunity to do raffles, to give things away being the most ideal time of the year. But they also give hackers an opportunity to take advantage and make their own, and sneak in false prizes that, because of the time of year that it is, perhaps strain more than if they do them at another time of year. Like the fake iPhone 13 award.

No, you did not get an iPhone 13

As the OSI warns us, there is a survey running through the networks that uses as a hook the possibility of participating in a raffle in which an iPhone 13 can be won, only by answering a series of questions. The data shown in the header of the email is the following:

The email “could be credible as it uses elaborate language, although the text contains grammatical and spelling errors.” The body of the email informs the recipient that they have been selected to participate in a raffle that consists of answering a series of questions, inviting them to access the survey through the link in the message. Also included is an image of an iPhone 13 to enhance deception, a disclaimer with legal information, and the option to unsubscribe from the mailing list.

When the fraudulent website is accessed, “the logo of a telecommunications company is displayed along with the image of an iPhone mobile, in addition to the legend ‘Answer and win!'”. If you click on the ‘Take survey’ button, you will be asked to answer a series of simple questions, and once the survey is finished, you will see a message telling you that you have won a participation to compete in the raffle. And for this, you must select a box from among the 7 that they show you.