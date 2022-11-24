Have You Ever Thought About “Black Panther 2” Taking on The Mantle of Another Character? Here’s What Producer Nate Moore Says

Warning about serious spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

During the fourth phase of the MCU, one of the most anticipated upcoming Marvel films was Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The critically acclaimed blockbuster has raised a lot of money at the box office and offers an emotional meditation on grief. We also watched Letitia Wright’s Brother-in-law reproduce the heart-shaped grass and become the new Panther. But has the sequel ever considered having another character take on the mantle? That’s what producer Nate Moore says.

One of the biggest questions surrounding “Black Panther 2” before its release is who will be the next character to become the titular superhero. As we got closer, it became obvious that Shuri was behind the mask, as she was the main character of Wakanda Forever. One Yahoo! I asked producer Nate Moore. a journalist, if other names came up around, to which he replied:

That was the only conversation we had. We know about the conversations on the internet, but I’m also a big fan of comics. If you think about it from publishing, it’s a bit unavoidable. When you think about it in terms of the story we were telling, [Shuri] suffered the most from T’Challa’s death. She may be the only one with the tools to get the Black Panther mantle back, because the Killmonger destroyed all the Heart-shaped Grass. Calling for M’buck or Okoye was like throwing darts at a dartboard for me.

Several points were made. After all, Shuri has been a Black Panther in Marvel comics before, so there was a precedent when the story focused on Wakanda Princess Letitia Wright. Moreover, a parallel journey took place with grief for T’Challa and her final acceptance of the mantle. Although it doesn’t look like she’s actually going to rule the country as a queen.

Nate Moore’s comments on Yahoo! we offer a peek behind the curtain of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Director and screenwriter Ryan Coogler had to create a new story after the death of Chadwick Bozeman, which he called the most difficult task in his professional life. And while the story of the sequel has no doubt changed several times throughout its development, it seems that Shuri was the obvious choice for T’Challa’s successor. And she played a pretty cool Black Panther in the final fight scenes of the movie.

As Nate Moore described, there were several alternatives on the internet as the next Black Panther, besides Princess Shuri. Other choices included Lupita Nyong’o Nakia, Okoye from Danai Gurir and M’baka from Winston Duke. The latter character eventually got a new leadership role in Wakanda, as we last saw him volunteering to fight for the title of king. It looks like he will rule Wakanda, and Shuri will be the protector of the nation.

It should be interesting to see what happens next with the characters of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, given the various plot twists. Fans want to know more about the Midnight Angels, consisting of Okoye and Aneka. In addition, there was a scene in the middle of the credits and the revelation that T’Challa and Nakia have a son. Was he destined to sit on the throne one day? Only time will tell, but I can’t imagine that M’baka would be delighted with such a turn of events.

On February 27, 2023, the next Marvel movie will be released in theaters — “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania“. Just don’t expect to see any Marvel or DC movies before the new year.