The US presidential election continues with all its excitement. So, have the US election results been announced? When will the US election results be announced?

Democratic candidate Joe Biden and US President Donald Trump face off. Have the US election results been announced? When will the US election results be announced?

US ELECTIONS RESULTS ANNOUNCED?

The highly anticipated United States election results have not been announced. Counting of votes continues in the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Arizona in the elections held on November 3.

WHEN WILL THE US ELECTION RESULTS BE DETERMINED?

The outcome of the US elections held on November 3 has not been determined. Votes continue to be counted in the states. The results are expected to be announced on 6 November.



