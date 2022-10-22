Have Ryan Gosling and Taylor Swift Really Dating?

Ryan Gosling is a man of many merits. Besides being an incredible actor, Gosling is also a singer and dancer. In addition, the actor gave the world some of the best films. Although he is widely known for his on-screen acting, his personal life has also made headlines. From Sandra Bullock to Rachel McAdams, the “Nice Guys” actor has been linked to several famous actresses. He has been happily dating 2 Fast 2 Furious actress Eva Mendes for quite some time. But has Ryan Gosling ever date Taylor Swift?

Taylor Swift is one of the most successful and popular artists of our generation. Over the years, she has established herself as one of the greatest performers of her time. Hitmaker Blank Space has also been in the news because of her personal life. Earlier, there were rumors that Taylor was dating Ryan Gosling. But did the duo really meet each other? Here’s all you need to know.

Have Ryan Gosling and Taylor Swift Dating?

Hollywood and the music industry have had some of the most iconic couples. From Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth to Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson — over the years, viewers have witnessed some iconic crossovers. Similarly, in 2011, two famous celebrities, Ryan Gosling and Taylor Swift, were linked to each other.

Although the two did have a brief affair, there was no official confirmation from either side. Neither Ryan nor Taylor have publicly stated their relationship. According to reports, the duo announced that they were leaving after going through a series of periods in their relationship. The couple has even been spotted together at several events. Apparently, the couple hid their relationship from the public eye, and there is no source confirming that the duo ever dated.

To date, this duo is one of the strongest and most successful couples in the industry. On the other side of the spectrum, we have Taylor Swift, who is reportedly dating “Stars at Noon” actor Joe Alvin. According to rumors, the couple has been together for almost five years.